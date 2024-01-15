Iran Lauds Yemen’s Valor in Backing Palestine, Urges Protection of Maritime Security

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi praised the great Yemeni nation for its bravery in supporting the Palestinian nation amid the “Israeli” onslaught on Gaza, stressing the need to ensure the security of international shipping routes used by various countries.

In a Sunday telephone conversation with Mahdi al-Mashat, the chairman of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, Raisi lauded the courage of the great Yemeni nation in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine.He also emphasized the importance of the policy of maintaining the security of international shipping lines for various countries.In parallel, Raisi branded the Zionist entity as a genocidal regime for committing crimes against tens of thousands of oppressed Palestinian civilians, women and children, which has been condemned by the nations of the world, his official website reported.The Iranian president also condemned the US’ recent attacks on Yemen, saying it revealed the true, aggressive and anti-human rights nature of America. “Undoubtedly, such actions against the people who have resisted the aggression of outsiders for years and today still play an effective role in defending the oppressed people of Palestine will be condemned by the freedom-loving nations of the world.”He stated that support for the oppressed Palestinian nation is the fundamental position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, noting that the oppression of the Zionists will also end with the final victory for the Palestinian nation.For his part, al-Mashat said, “We are steadfast in our positions to confront the oppressive Zionist regime and support the oppressed people of Gaza, and we hope that the Islamic nation will use its capacities to shed light on the current developments and the anti-human crimes of the Zionists and their supporters.”