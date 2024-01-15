0
Monday 15 January 2024 - 13:11

Lieberman: War Cabinet has Lost the North to Hezbollah

Lieberman: War Cabinet has Lost the North to Hezbollah
Lieberman warned, “If we don't come to our senses quickly, we will lose control over strategic parts for the security of ‘Israel’.”

The occupation’s Knesset member commented on photos that have been coming out of Gaza in recent days, claiming that they “show that Hamas policemen have returned to their routine and are handing out reports in the luxury Rimal neighborhood in Gaza, the lively markets in Jabaliya are overflowing with people buying from everything nearby, and the Shifa Hospital has returned to full operation, including surgeries.”

According to Lieberman, these images were “particularly jarring against the backdrop of tens of thousands of ‘Otaf residents’ who are still very far from returning to normal life and are still scattered in all parts of the ‘country.”

“That's not how you run a war, that's not how you defeat Hamas,” he said.

 
