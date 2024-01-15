“Israel Hayom”: Hezbollah isn’t Deterred and will Determine Timing of War

Islam Times - The journalist at the “Israeli” newspaper “Israel Hayom” Idan Avni lamented that “A surveillance balloon was launched over the weekend towards settlements 3.5 kilometers from the border where residents were told they could return to their homes.”

“The ‘Israeli’ army denied this, but the balloon was already in the air, while the ‘residents’, who feared the day when they would be asked to return to their homes, felt the pressure,” Avni added.He further stated that “In recent weeks, Hezbollah set an objective – the ‘homes of residents’ on the northern border. Meanwhile, the matter turned into roulette. As soon as the fog cleared, Hezbollah appeared again,” Avni said, stressing that “the result was tragic.”Meanwhile, he viewed that on October 7, confidence in the “Israeli” government and army vanished.“Whoever abandons the south will abandon the people of the north, and we will not return home unless we feel secure, and this feeling is determined by us,” he said.He called on the ministers, members of the cabinet, and individuals in the brigades and staff to look at “Be’eri” settlement: “Ask your family members if any of them are ready to move and live on the border, and if there is one brave person who depends on an Italian soldier in UNIFIL and one brave person among the decision-makers who is ready to play roulette with Hezbollah.”In parallel, the journalist pointed to an announcement by Hezbollah that the new anti-tank missiles in its possession can hit targets of up to 10 km away.“My house is located eight meters from the fence, and it is visible to everyone in Lebanon, from every house in Khiam, Marjayoun, and Kafr Kila, while there are several places where they can fire from, without deterrence, without warning, and without anything that can protect us,” Avni explained.Moreover, he mentioned that “Since October 7, words do not determine anything, only actions do. However, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ‘Israeli’ War Minister Yoav Galant threaten Hezbollah Secretary General [Sayyed] Hassan Nasrallah and claim that the party has moved away from the fence, the presence of the Radwan force is felt daily here in the field. Only removing Hezbollah from the fence by force and creating a belt that prevents it from reaching the border will guarantee security and calm.”Avni added that “Several weeks ago, there was a discussion about creating a physical obstacle to stop Hezbollah. They proposed creating an obstacle about 10 km from the fence. If Hezbollah enters, it will stop at the obstacle 10 km from the fence, while tens of thousands of residents live within a distance of 10 kilometers, and ‘Israel’ will keep them between the border and the obstacle, or in other words, in the hands of Hezbollah.”He stressed that “‘Israel’ continues to think defensively, while those deterred from war flee from the news. War with Hezbollah will happen, this year, next year, or the next decade, so do not tell us that Hezbollah does not want a war. The truth is that Hezbollah wants a war, and it only wants to determine the exact timing. It is time for you to take the initiative and remove the threat of anti-tank missiles from our homes and to ensure that our children in the north, like your children in the center, are able to live safely. Otherwise, the north will remain the most beautiful and most brutal place.”