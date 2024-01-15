0
Monday 15 January 2024 - 13:14

Hamas: Any Talks before Stopping the ‘Israeli’ Aggression are Worthless

Story Code : 1109230
Hamas: Any Talks before Stopping the ‘Israeli’ Aggression are Worthless
Abu Obeida further stated that “During these 100 days, we have destroyed or rendered out of service about 1,000 Zionist military vehicles that had infiltrated the Gaza Strip in its north, center, and south.”

The military spokesperson confirmed that the brigades have conducted “hundreds of successful military operations throughout the past 100 days”, adding that “the battle against the occupation forces is expanding day after day and is burning this enemy and all those who supported and assisted it.”

In parallel, Abu Obeida scoffed at the “Israeli” entity’s claims about alleged gains during its military aggression on Gaza.

“The alleged achievements that the enemy announces about controlling or destroying what it calls weapons depots, ready-to-launch missile platforms, and kilometers of tunnels are ridiculous…and the day will come when we prove that these claims are false,” he said.

Abu Obeida also rejected any prospect of negotiations with “Israel” before a complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, saying, “Any talks before stopping the ‘Israeli’ aggression are worthless.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the military spokesperson reflected on the situation of “Israeli” captives in the Gaza Strip.

He asserted that “the fate of many enemy captives has become unknown in recent weeks … due to the Zionist aggression and most likely, many of them have been killed.”

“The rest [of ‘Israeli’ captives] remain in imminent and significant danger every hour, and the enemy bears full responsibility for their safety,” he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024
Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
15 January 2024
North Korea Successfully Test-Fired Hypersonic Missile
North Korea Successfully Test-Fired Hypersonic Missile
15 January 2024
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
14 January 2024
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
14 January 2024
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
14 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
14 January 2024
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
13 January 2024
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
13 January 2024
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
13 January 2024
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
13 January 2024
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
12 January 2024