Monday 15 January 2024 - 13:20

Raisi: The Winner of Al-Aqsa Battle is Palestine

He made the remarks in an address to the International Conference of Al-Aqsa Storm and Awakening of Human Conscience in Tehran on Sunday.

“What has disillusioned the world today is the pure blood of Palestinian martyrs and thousands of martyred children,” Raisi said, noting that “The world has awakened… Palestine has become the [number one] issue of the entire world. Palestine is not solely the concern of the Muslim nation anymore and has turned into a global issue.”

He also noted that despite efforts aimed at portraying those defending their homeland as evil, it has become clear to the world that “the center of all mischief is the United States and some Western governments that are supporting the ‘Israeli’ entity.”

The Iranian President reiterated that Palestine is the foremost issue of the Muslim world, saying the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds is a priority of the Muslim world.

He further emphasized that the issue of Palestine is 75 years of usurpation and occupation and that its solution is resistance and resilience.

“Today, the winner of the Al-Aqsa battle is Palestine and the loser in the field is the Zionist regime and its supporters,” Raisi confirmed.

He also underlined that defending Palestine and resistance groups is on the agenda of the Islamic Republic.

“The occupation will not bring legitimacy to ‘Israel’,” he asserted. The Tel Aviv entity should end its occupation of Palestine and be punished for it.”

In parallel, Raisi warned that “Israel’s” normalization of ties with some Arab countries will neither bring about security for the Zionist entity nor for regional states.

Raisi said that mankind expects the ICJ to issue “a fair ruling” in defiance of attempts by the Zionists and Americans to deviate the trial’s attention.
