Monday 15 January 2024

Iranian FM: ‘Israel’ Suffering Collapse, Resistance Movements Act Independently

Speaking during a ceremony on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian said that in such a complicated world, everyone witnessed that only Hamas succeeded in destroying “Israel’s” political and security structure through its Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launched on October 7.

He added that “Israel” changed its goal after failing to defeat Hamas and put the discovery of tunnels and the release of prisoners by resorting to military power.

“However, the entity faced another defeat also in this field and now is pursuing a path towards political solutions,” he said.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that “Israel” achieved none of its goals through its attacks against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. 

He further noted that Al-Aqsa Flood was an operation by a liberation movement against the occupation of an illegitimate regime.

“The United States, the Zionist entity and some Western countries tried to introduce the October 7 operation as a terrorist act, which was dispelled by the constructive diplomacy of the resistance,” Amir-Abdollahian argued.

The Iranian minister said the United States made a “big mistake” by providing “Israel” with extensive support, adding that it was a complete miscalculation by “Israel” and its allies who thought they could destroy Hamas in a short period of time.

He once again reiterated that the resistance forces in the region act “independently and based on their own interests” and receive no order from Iran.

“Since the beginning of the ‘Israeli’ genocide in Gaza, the Islamic Republic of Iran said that war is not a solution and that the resistance will act strongly,” Amir-Abdollahian said.
