Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying

Islam Times - Hamas has marked the 100th day of the conflict in Gaza by releasing a clip showing three “Israeli” captives held by its Al-Qassam military wing since its Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7.

In the 37-second-long video, which was published on social media on Sunday, the captives identified themselves as Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itay Svirsky, 38, and asked the “Israeli” authorities to facilitate their release.The undated footage ended with two captions in Arabic, Hebrew and English. One of them read: “Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate,” and the other: “Your government is lying.”On Sunday, Hamas military spokesperson Abu Obeida again warned that continued attacks on Gaza by “Israel” are putting the lives of “Israeli” captives in danger.“The fate of many of the enemy’s hostages and detainees has become unknown in recent weeks… Most likely, many of them were killed recently, the rest are in great danger every hour and the enemy’s leadership and army bear full responsibility,” Abu Obeida stressed.