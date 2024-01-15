0
Monday 15 January 2024 - 13:28

Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying

Story Code : 1109234
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
In the 37-second-long video, which was published on social media on Sunday, the captives identified themselves as Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itay Svirsky, 38, and asked the “Israeli” authorities to facilitate their release.

The undated footage ended with two captions in Arabic, Hebrew and English. One of them read: “Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate,” and the other: “Your government is lying.”

On Sunday, Hamas military spokesperson Abu Obeida again warned that continued attacks on Gaza by “Israel” are putting the lives of “Israeli” captives in danger.

“The fate of many of the enemy’s hostages and detainees has become unknown in recent weeks… Most likely, many of them were killed recently, the rest are in great danger every hour and the enemy’s leadership and army bear full responsibility,” Abu Obeida stressed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024
Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
15 January 2024
North Korea Successfully Test-Fired Hypersonic Missile
North Korea Successfully Test-Fired Hypersonic Missile
15 January 2024
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
14 January 2024
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
14 January 2024
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
14 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
14 January 2024
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
13 January 2024
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
13 January 2024
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
13 January 2024
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
13 January 2024
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
12 January 2024