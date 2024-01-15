0
Monday 15 January 2024 - 13:31

Former “Israeli” Chief of Staff: October 7 Probe Should Examine My Decisions

Story Code : 1109235
Former “Israeli” Chief of Staff: October 7 Probe Should Examine My Decisions
“I am responsible for the decisions and actions taken in the ‘IDF’ during my time as chief of staff, and I constantly ask myself what we could have done differently,” Kohavi said.

The top general further mentioned: “On October 7, the wall was completely breached, exposing cruelty the mind cannot comprehend. And hate that will not disappear in another generation.”

“October 7 is both a shocking and a defining event, which requires a deep understanding and incisive investigations. The incident will have to be examined from all angles, in all areas, and with a multi-year perspective, and within that, of course, also the period in which I commanded the army,” Kohavi underlined.

In addition, he emphasized that “This is an incident that requires a learning process and professional and thorough investigations, which will have to take into account a broad and comprehensive view, looking into facts that are still missing, weighing classified details, and drawing reasoned, sharp and realistic conclusions.”

Kohavi asserted that “‘Israel’ will need to re-examine the perception of war and security, along with ‘peace’ and agreements.”

“This is not the ‘War of Independence’, but we will have to define and resurrect the ‘national’ goals and their order of priority, and remember that security is the first and necessary condition for our existence here,” he added.
