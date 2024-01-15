0
Monday 15 January 2024 - 13:34

Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won't Avert 'Israel's' Demise

Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
Kanaani posted a message on his X account on Monday on the 100th day of the “Israeli” entity’s onslaught on Gaza.

He said 100 days of ruthless “Israeli” attacks that have resulted in the martyrdom of over 23000 people and injured more than 60,000 others in Gaza leave another dark and shameful stain on the entity’s record that will go down in history and bring the fake “Israeli” entity and the US government to the court of human conscience.

“The Zionist entity, void of any strategic achievement in its onslaught on Gaza, will not escape the doomed fate and collapse by committing such heinous crimes,” the spokesman added.

Kanaani stated that “Israel’s” atrocities will drive it closer to the descent to downfall and bring more disgrace to its well-known sponsors.

“Future belongs to Palestine and its oppressed, but also patient and resistant, nation,” he stated.
