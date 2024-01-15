Islam Times - Bangladesh has joined the list of countries supporting South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"The provisional measures requested are both necessary and concrete steps required to end the humanitarian catastrophe that has unfolded in Gaza," stated Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.On Sunday, Bangladesh affirmed its support for South Africa in presenting a war crimes case against Israel to the ICJ, for violating the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide by continuous bombing of the Gaza Strip for the past 100 days.Bangladesh echoed South Africa's call for provisional measures to halt all military operations in Gaza, ensuring the safe and unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave."In this context, Bangladesh welcomes the opportunity to file a declaration of intervention in the proceedings in due course," said a Foreign Ministry statement.Bangladesh reiterated its previous calls for ending Israel's occupation of Palestine and advocated for a long-term solution.On Dec. 29, South Africa submitted a case before the ICJ, presenting photo evidence of war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip, captured by the Turkish global news agency Anadolu.Public hearings in the case began on Thursday, as Israel's offensive in Gaza reached the 100-day mark, resulting in at least 23,968 Palestinians killed and 60,582 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.Israeli forces conducted "11 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip" on the 100th day, with 125 casualties and 265 injuries, mainly women and children, the ministry reported.Israel's relentless attacks have left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of its infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.Bangladesh joins a growing number of countries expressing intent to intervene in the case, while Germany's decision to support Israel's defense has drawn criticism from Namibia.