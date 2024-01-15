Israel Arrests 25 Students Staging Sit-In at West Bank University

Islam Times - Israeli forces arrested 25 students at An-Najah University in Nablus, West Bank, where they were staging a sit-in protest against high tuition fees.

The university president mentioned that all communications in and around the campus were cut off. Israeli forces sent a text message to students instructing them to "surrender now."In addition to the arrests at An-Najah University, five Palestinians were arrested in Zababdeh during an Israeli raid. This adds to the reported 25 students arrested at the university.Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers demolished homes in Qalqilya and raided the family home of Nael al-Barghouti in Kobar, Ramallah.New raids and arrests were reported in various locations across the West Bank, including Yatta, el-Bireh, Ramallah, Jazalone camp, and Shu’fat camp.The Israeli regime's military claimed to have arrested nine students to "thwart the activities of Hamas cells’ student... squads" at An-Najah University. Other students were detained for questioning.Israeli forces stated that additional students were detained for questioning in a post on X.