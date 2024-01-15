Police Clash with Group Protesting Planned Quran Burning in Netherlands

Islam Times - A confrontation erupted in the Netherlands between police and a group opposing a Quran burning event organized by Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the West (PEGIDA) movement.

Police reported that the group protested against PEGIDA's authorized Quran burning, which had municipal permission in Arnhem.Attempts by the group to intervene resulted in the discontinuation of the demonstration. Three individuals were arrested for non-compliance, and three officers sustained minor injuries, according to TRT.PEGIDA leader Wagensveld was placed under police protection.Arnhem Mayor Ahmed Marcouch emphasized that burning a sacred book is not prohibited in the Netherlands, but resorting to violence is unacceptable.Mayors in the Netherlands have the authority to ban demonstrations if they foresee a disruption of public order.Yildirim Usta, a council member from the Denk Party in Arnhem, criticized Marcouch for permitting PEGIDA's Quran burning, labeling it a hate crime under the guise of free speech.Usta expressed dissatisfaction with the police handling of Muslim protesters and announced plans to initiate measures against hate crimes in the municipal council.Past Quran attacks by Wagensveld faced police intervention due to public fire prohibition in 2022 and 2023.Wagensveld tore the Quran under police protection in The Hague on January 22, 2023, and in Utrecht on February 13, 2023.PEGIDA's planned Quran burning in Rotterdam on October 22, 2022, resulted in Wagensveld's arrest before the event.Muslim groups counter-demonstrated in Rotterdam, organizing a peaceful gathering despite the absence of a ban on PEGIDA's show.Wagensveld, detained and released on the same day, attempted a similar act in The Hague the following day, leading to his arrest for non-compliance with demonstration rules.Last year, on August 18 and September 23, Wagensveld tore the Quran in front of Turkish Embassy in The Hague.