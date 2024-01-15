0
Monday 15 January 2024 - 22:43

Seizure of US Tanker Conforms to Int’l Law: Iran Navy Chief

Story Code : 1109318
Speaking to reporters in Iran’s southern port city of Bushehr on Monday, Rear Admiral Irani said Iran has retrieved what has been stolen by the US.

The American forces had committed a theft in a bullying manner, so it was necessary for Iran to earn back its right, the commander stated.

The Navy commander underlined that Iran has acted in accordance with the norms of international law in seizing the oil tanker.

Echoing remarks from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Navy chief warned the enemies that the era of hit and run is over.

On Thursday, the Iranian naval forces captured ST Nicolas in the Sea of Oman. The US oil tanker had renamed itself after stealing Iran’s oil in May 2023.

The vessel had illicitly taken a cargo of Iranian oil under the guidance of the United States and transported it to American ports.
