MAPIM President; ICJ Ruling Can Lay Ground for Suspending Israel from UN

Islam Times - President of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization says that if the ICJ rules in favor of Palestine, it could be a solid ground for suspending the Israeli regime from the United Nations.

In an Interview with Iranian News Agency on the sidelines of the International Conference of Al-Aqsa Strom and Awakening of Human Conscience, Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, the President of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization (MAPIM), referred to the developments regarding the Gaza war and the ongoing Israeli regime's crimes in the besieged Palestinian enclave.Referring to the case filed by South Africa against the Israeli regime at the ICJ, Azmi Abdul Hamid said that the case filed by South Africa to the ICJ presents a strong argument and is very solid.He added that on the opposite, the rebuttal by the occupying regime of Israel looks very weak.South Africa filed a case against Israel at the ICJ in November, blaming the regime for crimes of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza as part of a relentless bombardment that has killed more than 23,000 people and caused widespread destruction in the besieged enclave."I have a hunch that the case is going to go in favor of South Africa because there is solid evidence and overwhelming proof that the genocide really happened," MAPIM president stressed.I have very strong confidence that this time we can announce that Israel is a criminal and has committed genocide at the highest level, he further noted.He also expressed hope that if Tel Aviv is announced as criminal, solid ground for suspending the Israeli regime from the United Nations will be provided.Elsewhere in his remarks, Azmi Abdul Hamid touched upon the facts that the international community has failed to stop the Israeli regime's genocidal war on Gaza despite the Pro-Palestine rallies held across the globe by Muslim and non-Muslim nations almost on a daily basis.The war crimes and genocide done by the Israeli regime against the Palestinians are very very clear so all people around the world, regardless of their religion, cannot accept this outrageous war, he said.But the problem is that the government does not listen to the people and the people have to pressure their governments, he concluded.The International Conference of Al-Aqsa Strom and Awakening of Human Conscience was held in Tehran on Sunday, with the presence of President Raeisi, and a group of prominent scholars of the Islamic world.