Hezbollah Official Hezbollah to Continue War of Attrition against Israel

Islam Times - Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has vowed to continue its “war of attrition” against Israel in support of Palestinian victims of Tel Aviv’s US-backed genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

Nabil Qaouk, a member of Hezbollah’s Central Council, made the remarks on Sunday during a memorial service of one of the movement’s members who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon last Wednesday, according to a Press TV's report.Qaouk said Hezbollah has fought “the longest war of attrition” along the border with Occupied Palestine to support Gaza and defend Lebanon, stressing that war is not aimed at achieving any political gains.“Hezbollah would not fight the longest war of attrition on the border with occupied Palestine for the sake of a political bargain or political gain, but rather for the sake of supporting Gaza and defending the homeland with its sovereignty and protecting its people,” he said.He said the initiatives presented by some countries’ delegations to Lebanon are Israeli pleas that do not aim at helping Lebanon, but helping the occupying regime.“All the US and other initiatives and diplomatic efforts are meaningless for us unless the aggression on Gaza stops.”Qaouk described the US initiatives as an attempt to help Israel get out of the predicament.“What concerns us is to remain in the field and continue with the war of attrition so that the enemy remains in position of defeat.”The Hezbollah official referred to Kfar Giladi settlement which, he said, is viewed by Israel as “a symbol of settlement steadfastness,” noting that it has become deserted and turned into “a symbol of humiliating defeat” due to Hezbollah’s missiles and drones.The Israeli regime launched a devastating war in the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the territory’s Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 23,968 Palestinians and injured 60,582 others.The Israeli military has also been carrying out attacks against the Lebanese territory since then, prompting retaliatory strikes from Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.