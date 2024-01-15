0
Monday 15 January 2024 - 23:07

A Missile Has Struck a US-owned Vessel Off Yemen's Aden

A Missile Has Struck a US-owned Vessel Off Yemen's Aden
A missile fired from Yemen struck a US-owned ship just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, less than a day after Yemen's army fired an anti-ship cruise missile toward an American destroyer in the Red Sea, officials told Associated press, according to ABC News.

Suspicion immediately fell on Yemeni Sannaa government's army, though the Yemeni army did not immediately acknowledge carrying out the assault on the Gibraltar Eagle. It marked the latest attack roiling global shipping amid Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which oversees Mideast waters, said Monday's attack happened some 110 miles (177 kilometers) miles southeast of Aden. It said the ship’s captain reported that the “port side of vessel hit from above by a missile.”

Private security firms Ambrey and Dryad Global told The Associated Press that the vessel was the Eagle Gibraltar, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier.

The ship is owned by Eagle Bulk, a Stamford, Connecticut-based firm traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The firm did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Satellite-tracking data analyzed by the AP showed the Eagle Gibraltar had been bound for the Suez Canal, but rapidly turned around at the time of the attack.

The Uُُ Navy’s Mideast-ased 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Yemen’s army did not acknowledge any attack, though they have fired missiles previously in that area.
