Official: Yemen’s Response to US-led Strikes Will End American Hegemony

Islam Times - A Yemeni official has warned that his country is seeking to retaliate against recent US-led military strikes in a way that will bring an end to American hegemony.

Tawfiq al-Hamiri, an adviser to Yemen’s Information Ministry, made the remarks on Sunday after the United States bombed Yemen on two consecutive days amid frustration with anti-Israel naval operations by the Yemeni armed forces in the Red Sea.“The acts of aggression by the US and the UK will not go unanswered, and we will make them a lesson for the entire world,” he told Russia’ Sputnik news agency.“We are preparing for a response that will end the US hegemony forever.”Hamiri also noted that the current confrontation with the United States is aimed at supporting the Palestinian people, who are enduring a genocidal Israeli war in the Gaza Strip.The US and Britain, backed by Bahrain, Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands, struck more than 60 targets at almost 30 locations in Yemen on Friday, killing five people and injuring six others.On Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that a “follow-on action” was conducted against a Yemeni radar facility by the Navy destroyer USS Carney using Tomahawk land attack missiles.The illegal assaults led Yemen’s Supreme Political Council to issue a statement, saying “all American-British interests have become legitimate targets.”Hamiri hoped that the US, the UK, and Israel would stay away from a battle with Yemenis as it would neither benefit them nor the Arab and Muslim Ummah.“Today it has become clear to all Arab and Muslim nations that the Americans, the British, and Israel are the main enemies of the Arab and Islamic Ummah,” he added.Also on Sunday, Ali al-Qahoum, a high-ranking official of Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement, said that the United States and Britain will never achieve their objectives in Yemen.“Our operations in the Red Sea will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops,” he emphasized. “The Americans and the British have opened up the gates of hell to themselves and they will regret it.”Israel waged its brutal war on Gaza on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group against the occupying entity.The US has offered untrammeled support for Israel during the onslaught that has so far killed 23,968 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 60,582 others.In solidarity with the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships in the Red Sea with owners linked to Israel or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories.In response, the US has formed a military coalition against Yemeni forces in the Red Sea and endangered maritime navigation in the strategic waterway.