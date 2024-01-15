0
Monday 15 January 2024 - 23:20

US Koniko Base in Syria's Dair al-Zawr Attacked with Missile

US Koniko Base in Syria
"Sabreen News" Telegram channel, which covers news of Resistance groups in Iraq and Syria reported on Monday that the American base in the Syrian gas field was targeted by a rocket attack and following the attack, plumes of smoke could be seen over the American base.

Local sources in Syria have not yet released more details about the damage to the American base and possible casualties.

Despite the fact that no group has officially taken responsibility for this operation until when this piece of new being prepared, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance has so far targeted American bases in the east and northeast of Syria and in the west and north of Iraq with drone and rocket attacks dozens of times over the past weeks.

The Iraqi Resistance considers the United States to be main culprit for the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip and has emphasized that it will continue its attacks until the aggression against Gaza stops.
