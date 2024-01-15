Hezbollah Fighters Strike More Israeli Occupation Sites near Lebanon Border

Islam Times - In support of the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza and in light of the Israeli aggression on the various South Lebanon villages, the Islamic Resistance continued striking the Zionist occupation sites near Lebanon border.

Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to illustrate the attacks and their outcomes.The first statement mentioned that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 15, 2024, a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Metat barracks with missile weapons, achieving direct hits.Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 12:55 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, Birket Risha site with appropriate weapons, causing direct injuries, according to the second statement.The third statement mentioned that the snipers of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 1:40 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, the newly installed espionage equipment in the vicinity of Al-Mutela site with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.The fourth statement maintained that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted once again at 1:50 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, Birket Risha site with Burkan missiles, achieving direct hits.According to the fifth statement, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers at Ramim barracks with missile weapons, achieving direct hits.The sixth statement indicated that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 3:25 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, Al-Malkiya site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 3:30 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits, according to the seventh statement.The eighth statement pointed out that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 4:10 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, the deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Hanita site with missile weapons, achieving direct hits.Hezbollah military media released a video which shows the Resistance attack on a house in Yuval settlement on Sunday, January 14.Meanwhile, the Israeli enemy continued bombarding the various Lebanese border towns, including Marj Ayyun, Khiyam, Al-Jebbein, , Houla and others.