Hezbollah Fighters Strike More Israeli Occupation Sites near Lebanon Border
Story Code : 1109331
Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to illustrate the attacks and their outcomes.
The first statement mentioned that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 15, 2024, a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Metat barracks with missile weapons, achieving direct hits.
Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 12:55 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, Birket Risha site with appropriate weapons, causing direct injuries, according to the second statement.
The third statement mentioned that the snipers of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 1:40 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, the newly installed espionage equipment in the vicinity of Al-Mutela site with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.
The fourth statement maintained that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted once again at 1:50 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, Birket Risha site with Burkan missiles, achieving direct hits.
According to the fifth statement, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers at Ramim barracks with missile weapons, achieving direct hits.
The sixth statement indicated that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 3:25 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, Al-Malkiya site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.
Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 3:30 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits, according to the seventh statement.
The eighth statement pointed out that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 4:10 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024, the deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Hanita site with missile weapons, achieving direct hits.
Hezbollah military media released a video which shows the Resistance attack on a house in Yuval settlement on Sunday, January 14.
Meanwhile, the Israeli enemy continued bombarding the various Lebanese border towns, including Marj Ayyun, Khiyam, Al-Jebbein, , Houla and others.