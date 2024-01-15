Yemen Will Turn into Graveyard for US Forces: Ansarullah

Islam Times - A senior official in Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Ali Al-Qahoum warned on Monday that the Arab country will turn into a graveyard for US forces.

“We tell the Americans that your actions against Yemen will be defeated and we will confront you with all of our power. After this aggression, Yemen will turn into the graveyard of the Americans and they will leave the region in humiliation,” Al-Qahoum, Member of Ansarullah Politburo, said in an interview with the Iranian state news agency IRNA.The US and its allies should expect “strategic blows and a more painful response,” the senior Yemeni official said.He stressed, meanwhile, that the Yemeni people and their leaders are “fully prepared to enter a direct and all-out war with the Great Satan to defend Palestine,” referring to the US.The remarks come after US and British forces launched two waves of aggression against Yemen on Friday, hitting over 700 targets across the Arab country.