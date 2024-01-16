0
Tuesday 16 January 2024 - 08:34

Iran Dismisses Australian PM’s Baseless Allegations

In a statement released on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani dismissed Australia’s “unfair and groundless” allegations against Iran.

Speaking to reporters in Melbourne on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Iran of playing a “very destructive role” in the Middle East, saying Iran “should stop meddling”.

In response to those comments, Kanaani said the government of Australia is well aware of Iran’s major role in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan, in the effective fight against Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists and other extremist groups in the region, and in ensuring the security of energy in one of the world’s most important maritime routes.

The spokesman also hit back at Australia for the reversed perception of realities across the region, the one-sided supports for the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza, and the backing for the arbitrary military attacks by the US and the UK against Yemen that have violated the Arab nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“After the bitter experience of siding with the US-led coalition in Iraq and Afghanistan, Canberra has once again taken a wrong course and is aiding and abetting the United States’ destabilizing measures in the region,” Kanaani stated.

He also appreciated the “awakened and justice-advocating” public opinion in Australia after a large number of Australians voiced support for the Palestinian nation and demanded an end to the Zionist regime’s brutal attacks on the civil infrastructures and children and women in Gaza, calling on the Australian statesmen not to allow the far geographical distance to prevent their political far-sightedness and comprehension of the political and security realities in the region.
