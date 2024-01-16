0
Tuesday 16 January 2024 - 08:37

Iran Stresses Importance of India Playing Role in Ending Gaza War

Story Code : 1109420
Iran Stresses Importance of India Playing Role in Ending Gaza War
In a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, held in Tehran on Monday, Raisi stressed the need to follow up and accelerate the implementation of the agreements between the two countries.

He also stressed the need for India to compensate for the delay in the implementation of its commitments under the Chabahar Port development plan.

Highlighting the deep-rooted relations between Iran and India, Raisi called for efforts to develop and improve the level of relations in various political and economic fields, such as science and technology, transportation and the energy sector.

The Iranian president and the Indian foreign minister also talked about the importance of joint action against terrorism and organized crime, mutual cooperation to establish stability and security in Afghanistan, strengthening international trade -especially through national currencies- and maintaining the security of shipping in international waters.

Raisi further denounced the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza as clear examples of war crimes and crimes against humanity and added, “Stopping the attacks on Gaza, punishing the Zionist regime and fulfilling the rights of the Palestinian people is the only way to return stability and security to the region, and it is important for India to play a role in ending the bombings, lifting the blockade of this region and realizing the rights of the Palestinian people.”

For his part, Jaishankar offered condolences over the recent terrorist incident in Iran’s Kerman.

He also hailed the Iranian president’s efforts to develop relations with the countries of the region and create a significant change in the relations with India.

Voicing India’s interest in concluding a comprehensive and long-term cooperation agreement with Iran, Jaishankar affirmed India's complete adherence to its commitments to the Chabahar Port development project as well as the comprehensive development of cooperation with Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
North Korea
North Korea's Kim Calls for South to Be Seen as 'Primary Foe', Warns of War
16 January 2024
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
16 January 2024
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
15 January 2024
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024
Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
15 January 2024
North Korea Successfully Test-Fired Hypersonic Missile
North Korea Successfully Test-Fired Hypersonic Missile
15 January 2024
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
14 January 2024
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
14 January 2024
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
14 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
14 January 2024
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
13 January 2024
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
13 January 2024