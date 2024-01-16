Iran Stresses Importance of India Playing Role in Ending Gaza War

Islam Times - President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi highlighted the significant role that India can play in the cessation of Israeli attacks on Gaza, lifting the blockade on the enclave, and protecting the rights of Palestinian people.

In a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, held in Tehran on Monday, Raisi stressed the need to follow up and accelerate the implementation of the agreements between the two countries.He also stressed the need for India to compensate for the delay in the implementation of its commitments under the Chabahar Port development plan.Highlighting the deep-rooted relations between Iran and India, Raisi called for efforts to develop and improve the level of relations in various political and economic fields, such as science and technology, transportation and the energy sector.The Iranian president and the Indian foreign minister also talked about the importance of joint action against terrorism and organized crime, mutual cooperation to establish stability and security in Afghanistan, strengthening international trade -especially through national currencies- and maintaining the security of shipping in international waters.Raisi further denounced the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza as clear examples of war crimes and crimes against humanity and added, “Stopping the attacks on Gaza, punishing the Zionist regime and fulfilling the rights of the Palestinian people is the only way to return stability and security to the region, and it is important for India to play a role in ending the bombings, lifting the blockade of this region and realizing the rights of the Palestinian people.”For his part, Jaishankar offered condolences over the recent terrorist incident in Iran’s Kerman.He also hailed the Iranian president’s efforts to develop relations with the countries of the region and create a significant change in the relations with India.Voicing India’s interest in concluding a comprehensive and long-term cooperation agreement with Iran, Jaishankar affirmed India's complete adherence to its commitments to the Chabahar Port development project as well as the comprehensive development of cooperation with Iran.