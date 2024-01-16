0
Tuesday 16 January 2024 - 08:39

UN Peacekeeper Killed, 5 Wounded in Central Africa Explosion

Story Code : 1109422
UN Peacekeeper Killed, 5 Wounded in Central Africa Explosion
The peacekeeper, serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), was killed at 11.30 a.m. local time (1030GMT) while on patrol 45 kilometers (28 miles) northwest of the town of Paoua in Lim-Pende prefecture, Anadolu Agency reported citing the UN forces statement.

“The patrol of the Cameroonian contingent was escorting a team from the International Organization for Migration. Five other peacekeepers were injured, two of them seriously, as a result of the explosion,” the statement said.

The head of MINUSCA, Valentine Rugwabiza, strongly condemned the use of explosive devices, which she said “constitutes one of the most lethal threats to the protection of civilians, the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and the activities of populations in the affected areas.”

The UN mission called on the Central African authorities to spare no effort to identify those responsible for the attack and bring them to justice.

It noted that any attempt on the life of a peacekeeper may be considered a war crime and punishable by national and international justice.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
North Korea
North Korea's Kim Calls for South to Be Seen as 'Primary Foe', Warns of War
16 January 2024
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
16 January 2024
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
15 January 2024
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024
Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
15 January 2024
North Korea Successfully Test-Fired Hypersonic Missile
North Korea Successfully Test-Fired Hypersonic Missile
15 January 2024
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
14 January 2024
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
14 January 2024
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
14 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
14 January 2024
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
13 January 2024
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
13 January 2024