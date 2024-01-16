US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region

Islam Times - The US State Department has reacted to the IRGC's overnight operations against a Mossad espionage center in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, as well as the terrorists' bases in Syria.

The US officials said no US facilities were targeted and there were no US casualties."No US personnel or facilities were targeted," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement."We will continue to assess the situation," Reuters quoted her as saying.Early Tuesday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired barrages of ballistic missiles at Syrian bases of terrorists who were involved in recent attacks in Iran, as well as an Israeli espionage center in Iraq's Kurdistan region.The IRGC said the first missile strike targeted gathering places of commanders and main elements of recent terrorist attacks in the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rask.It added that the strike came after gathering points of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group were identified in the occupied territories of Syria and destroyed with a number of ballistic missiles.The Takfiri group claimed responsibility for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores of others at a memorial for Iran's top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on January 3.Later the same month, another terrorist attack hit a police station in the southeastern Iranian city of Rask, killing 11 police officers and injuring at least six others.The IRGC said in a later statement that another missile strike had been launched at a main espionage center of the Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.It said the strike was a sign of the IRGC’s full intelligence superiority over the Zionist regime's bases and activities in the region.The IRGC added that its missile strike on the Iraqi Kurdistan Region has totally destroyed the Mossad center there.It noted that the Mossad center was used "to develop espionage operations and plan acts of terrorism" across the region, especially in Iran.The missile strike against the Mossad center, the statement said, was in retaliation for the recent assassinations of the Resistance Front’s commanders, especially those of the IRGC, by the Zionist regime.