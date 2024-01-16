0
Tuesday 16 January 2024 - 08:40

US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region

Story Code : 1109423
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
The US officials said no US facilities were targeted and there were no US casualties.

"No US personnel or facilities were targeted," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement.

"We will continue to assess the situation," Reuters quoted her as saying. 

Early Tuesday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired barrages of ballistic missiles at Syrian bases of terrorists who were involved in recent attacks in Iran, as well as an Israeli espionage center in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

The IRGC said the first missile strike targeted gathering places of commanders and main elements of recent terrorist attacks in the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rask.

It added that the strike came after gathering points of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group were identified in the occupied territories of Syria and destroyed with a number of ballistic missiles.

The Takfiri group claimed responsibility for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores of others at a memorial for Iran's top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on January 3.

Later the same month, another terrorist attack hit a police station in the southeastern Iranian city of Rask, killing 11 police officers and injuring at least six others.

The IRGC said in a later statement that another missile strike had been launched at a main espionage center of the Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

It said the strike was a sign of the IRGC’s full intelligence superiority over the Zionist regime's bases and activities in the region.

The IRGC added that its missile strike on the Iraqi Kurdistan Region has totally destroyed the Mossad center there.

It noted that the Mossad center was used "to develop espionage operations and plan acts of terrorism" across the region, especially in Iran.

The missile strike against the Mossad center, the statement said, was in retaliation for the recent assassinations of the Resistance Front’s commanders, especially those of the IRGC, by the Zionist regime.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
North Korea
North Korea's Kim Calls for South to Be Seen as 'Primary Foe', Warns of War
16 January 2024
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
16 January 2024
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
15 January 2024
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024
Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
15 January 2024
North Korea Successfully Test-Fired Hypersonic Missile
North Korea Successfully Test-Fired Hypersonic Missile
15 January 2024
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
14 January 2024
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
14 January 2024
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
14 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
14 January 2024
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
13 January 2024
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
13 January 2024