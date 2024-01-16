0
Tuesday 16 January 2024 - 21:04

Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism

Story Code : 1109579
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
“Those fighting in Palestine are fighting not only for the liberation of Palestine but for the liberation of all the oppressed in the whole world,” Zakzaky emphasized.

Regarding the ongoing ‘Israeli’ aggression, Sheikh Zakzaky condemned the “Israeli” entity’s atrocities, stating: “Their behavior is beyond that of beasts."

He emphasized that the resistance groups engaged in the war with the Israeli regime are not only striving for the liberation of Palestine but also fighting for the freedom of oppressed people worldwide.

He suggested that those involved in the conflict represent the interests of every Muslim and, indeed, all humans. Furthermore, he warned that if the Zionists succeed in their actions against Muslims, they will likely extend their aggression to target other groups of people in the world as well.

Sheikh Zakzaky highlighted the disproportionate casualties, with 70% being women and children., expressing dismay at the silence of the international community.

Sheikh Zakzaky thanked people worldwide for supporting Palestine, noting significant demonstrations, even in the US and Europe.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen's Blow to Zionist Regime’s Lifeline
16 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
16 January 2024
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
16 January 2024
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
16 January 2024
North Korea
North Korea's Kim Calls for South to Be Seen as 'Primary Foe', Warns of War
16 January 2024
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
16 January 2024
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
15 January 2024
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024
Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
Iran: Atrocities in Gaza Won’t Avert ‘Israel’s’ Demise
15 January 2024
North Korea Successfully Test-Fired Hypersonic Missile
North Korea Successfully Test-Fired Hypersonic Missile
15 January 2024
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
14 January 2024
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
14 January 2024