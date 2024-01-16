0
Tuesday 16 January 2024 - 21:09

PA Foreign Ministry Calls for Placing “Israeli” Settler Organizations on Terror Lists

Story Code : 1109583
The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that placing “Israeli” settler organizations on international terror lists could prevent them from expanding the occupation of Palestine.

“The aim is to link the international and American stance rejecting the terrorism of settler militias with sanctions to compel ‘Israel’ to dismantle and disarm them,” it said.

The ministry had previously blamed “terrorist elements” of “Israeli” minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as the main reason behind the escalation of violence.

“Israeli” settler violence against Palestinians has been on the rise since the cabinet of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office in December 2022.

“Israeli” settlers, backed by regime forces, have ramped up their attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the regime’s bombardment of Gaza began in early October.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands of others injured by “Israeli” settlers or troops across the occupied territory since the onset of the war.

“Israeli” aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip has also killed more than 24,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

More than 700,000 “Israelis” live in over 279 settlements built since the 1967 “Israeli” occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds [Jerusalem].

While all “Israeli” settlements are illegal under international law, the occupying regime has stepped up settlement expansion in blatant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.
