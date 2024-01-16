0
Tuesday 16 January 2024 - 21:13

IRGC Missile Operation Part of Iran’s Retribution for Terrorists: Spokesman

Story Code : 1109586
IRGC Missile Operation Part of Iran’s Retribution for Terrorists: Spokesman
Nasser Kanaani released a statement about the missile attacks that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps launched in the early hours of Tuesday against a center in Erbil affiliated with the Zionist regime’s Mossad spy service and the positions of terrorists in Syria’s Idlib.

“The measure carried out (by the IRGC) was in line with the mighty defense of the country’s sovereignty and security and the fight against terrorism and was part of the Islamic Republic’s fair punishment for the violators of the country’s security,” he said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran always supports regional peace, stability and security and is committed to the observance of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. Meanwhile, it will not hesitate about exercising its legitimate and legal right to resort to deterrent action against the sources of threat to its national security and safeguard the security of its citizens and punish the criminals,” Kanaani added.

He noted that while the enemies committed crimes against Iran with their miscalculations, Iran has identified the bases of criminals in a detailed and targeted operation with its great intelligence capabilities and has hit those targets with precision-strike missiles.

“This was part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to those acting against Iran’s national security and the safety of Iranian citizens,” the spokesman stated.

Describing terrorism as a pervasive international threat, Kanaani said Iran is determined to fight against terrorism within the framework of joint regional and international cooperation.

The IRGC launched several solid-fuel ballistic missiles in the wee hours of Tuesday that hit various targets including the base of Mossad in Iraq’s Erbil and the strongholds of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) in Syria.
