General Gives Details of IRGC Missile Attacks on Mossad, Daesh Targets

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force disclosed details on a multifaceted missile operation against the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists and the Israeli Mossad center in Syria and Iraq early Tuesday.

Footages from Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh’s telephone conversation with the IRGC chief on Tuesday revealed details about the nocturnal missile strikes on a base of Mossad in Iraq’s Erbil and the strongholds of Daesh in Syria.Reporting to his superior on the phone, the IRGC Aerospace Force commander said four Kheibarshekan (castle buster) missiles had been fired from the southern parts of Khuzestan Province at the Takfiri terrorist targets in Syria’s Idlib.He noted that everything went smoothly at the stroke of midnight.The commander added that four other missiles launched from Kermanshah and seven missiles fired from the West Azarbaijan Province had rained on the base of Zionists in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.The Kheibarshekan missile can hit targets within a range of 1,450 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy.The strategic weapon is a third-generation long-range missile developed by the IRGC with great capabilities.The new missile is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating missile shields with high maneuverability during the landing stage.The missile strike on the Mossad espionage base in Erbil was carried out in response to the Israeli assassination of a number of commanders of the IRGC and the resistance front, a statement from the IRGC said.General Seyed Razi Mousavi, a member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps serving as a military adviser in Syria, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike in the residential neighborhood of Zeinabiyah district in the suburbs of Damascus on December 25.Later, on January 3, Daesh carried out a terrorist attack on an event held in commemoration of the anniversary of the martyrdom of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman, which resulted in the tragic loss of over 90 lives and injured nearly 300 individuals.