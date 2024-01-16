Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the Yemeni forces’ blow to the Zionist regime’s lifeline as "admirable" and "fighting on the path of God."

A large number of Friday prayer leaders from across Iran met with Ayatollah Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah of Tehran on Tuesday.At the beginning of the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei spoke about the significance of the Islamic month of Rajab (which began on Saturday), describing it as one of the most virtuous times of the year. He advised the people and the believers to make the most of this great divine blessing by engaging in meaningful supplications, invocations, and repentance.Pointing to the issue of Gaza and the patience and steadfastness of the Palestinians, the Leader emphasized that God’s presence is apparent in these events. "The oppressed and strong Gazans were able to influence the world with their battles and today the world views these people, their fighters and the resistance group as heroes," he said.Ayatollah Khamenei drew attention to the fact that despite facing oppression, the people of Gaza have achieved victory in the eyes of the international community and he attributed this outcome to their patience and their trust in God. "On the other hand, no one in the world today believes that the evil usurping Zionist regime has won the war in Gaza. In the global opinion and in the opinion of the world’s politicians, the (Zionist) regime is an oppressive, ruthless, bloodthirsty wolf that has lost the battle and is being disintegrated," he added.Highlighting that the people of Gaza, through their resilience, have spread and promoted Islam and popularized the Holy Quran among seekers of truth around the world, the Leader asked God to increase the honor of the fighters of the Resistance Front, especially the people and fighters of Gaza.Ayatollah Khamenei also praised and commended the great work of the Yemeni nation and the Ansarullah government for their support of the Palestinians. "The Yemenis targeted the key channels of the Zionist regime and did not fear the threats of the US, because a God-fearing person does not fear anyone but God. What they did is truly and justly an example of fighting for the cause of God," he said.The Leader expressed hope that these battles, acts of resistance, and endeavors would continue until victory is achieved, and requested God's help and assistance for those who strive to please Him.Elsewhere during the meeting, the Leader expressed that leading the Friday Prayers is regarded as a highly challenging responsibility. The reason for this, noted the Leader, is primarily due to the fact that the individual in this role must maintain a strong connection with God and strive to satisfy Him, and at the same time take into consideration the interests and contentment of the people.He noted that paying attention to the people during the Friday Prayer is a sign of the fundamental position of the people in Islam, adding that, "The role and rights of the people in the Islamic system is such that, according to Imam Ali (PBUH), if the people do not want something and if they do not involve themselves in it, even a righteous individual like Imam Ali (PBUH) would not be obliged to fulfill that duty. However, if the people expressed a desire for something, it would become his obligatory responsibility to accept and address that need."The Leader also deemed it necessary to inform the people about "domestic and global issues, the enemy’s conspiracies and plots, and societal needs and realities" during Friday prayer sermons.Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that it is crucial for a Friday Prayer leader to connect with the audience and have a good understanding of their needs and thoughts, while pointing out the fact that the minds of today's youth are exposed to a diverse range of information and perspectives."To assess the needs and correctly understand the minds of his audience, it is essential for the Friday Prayer leader to socialize with people and for him to be a people person," he said.Ayatollah Khamenei underlined that another obligation that needs to be fulfilled by Friday Prayer leaders in their important mission involves showing care and kindness towards the people.He went on to describe the exceptional qualities of the Iranian people, highlighting their strong morals and faith. The Leader also noted that even those who do not strictly adhere to certain Islamic practices, still possess a deep reverence for God and spiritual values.Another quality of the Iranian people, emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, is their commitment and willingness to defend their country and the Islamic system against all kinds of attacks from detractors."Our people have shown their loyalty in every situation when the country and the Revolution needed to be defended. They did this by coming to the streets, by practicing patience, by shouting slogans, by showing their support and even by going to the battlefield," he noted.The Leader continued by stressing the necessity of people's participation in the upcoming elections, highlighting that it is their right to take part in the elections so they can choose their representatives in the legislative and law enforcement bodies.