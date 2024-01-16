0
Tuesday 16 January 2024 - 21:26

Implementation of Putin-Kim Agreements in Full Swing, Says Lavrov

Story Code : 1109594
"This meeting is the perfect time to summarize the preliminary results of the active work that was launched to implement the agreements reached during the September summit between President Putin and President of the State Affairs Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The relevant work is already being actively carried out," he said, TASS reported.

The Russian foreign minister noted that he has "warm memories" of his visit to Pyongyang last year and the "magnificent hospitality" provided by the North Korean side. Lavrov also emphasized the importance of the November 2023 meeting of the two countries' intergovernmental commission.

"Other bilateral exchanges took place at the departmental, ministerial and regional levels. We highly appreciated the participation of your minister of physical culture and sports in the ‘Russia - a Sporting Power’ forum held in Perm last October. Your minister of culture took an active part in the November international cultural forum held in St. Petersburg.

The visit of the Maritime Region delegation headed by Governor Kozhemyako to the DPRK in December 2023 was also very useful. Undoubtedly, these contacts are only the beginning of labor-intensive, but very productive and gratifying work, which is aimed at the comprehensive development of our relationship," Lavrov stated.
