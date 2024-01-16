Islam Times - Two key strongholds of the Jaysh al-Dhulm (Jeysh al-Adl) terrorist group in Pakistan have been obliterated through precision missile and drone strikes.

Significant bases belonging to the Jaysh al-Dhulm (Jeysh al-Adl) terrorist group on Pakistani soil were destroyed on Tuesday.According to reports obtained by the Tasnim news agency, these bases were specifically targeted and successfully demolished by a combination of missile and drone attacks.The focal point of this operation was the region known as Kouh-Sabz (green mountain) in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, recognized as one of the largest hubs for the Jeysh al-Dhulm militants.dditional information will be released in forthcoming updates.In mid-December, the notorious Jaish al-Adl (known in Iran as Jaish al-Dhulm) terrorist group stormed a police station in Sistan and Balouchestan province’s city of Rask, southeast of Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of 11 Iranian Police forces.Following the incident, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani discussed ways to strengthen security cooperation between the two neighbors.Jilani also condemned the terrorist attack, describing terrorism as a common threat to Iran, Pakistan and the wider region.