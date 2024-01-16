Yemeni Forces Strike Carrier Heading to Occupied Palestine

Islam Times - In the northwest of Yemen's coastal city of Saleef, the Yemeni Armed Forces struck a Malta-flagged Greek-owned vessel.

The bulk ship Zografia was on its way north to the Suez Canal when it was hit, according to the Greek Shipping and Island Policy Ministry, Al Mayadeen reported on Tuesday.In November, the Yemeni Resistance announced its decision to target all Israeli-linked commercial and military ships transiting the Red Sea, or ships heading to the ports of occupied Palestine.They vowed to continue to do so until the genocide on the people of Gaza came to a complete halt.Earlier, the spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that a US ship was targeted in the Gulf of Aden.He affirmed that all American and British ships and military units participating in the aggression against Yemen, are considered legitimate targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces: falling within their targets' list.