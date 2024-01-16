Turkish Police Detain 22 Suspected ISIL Members

Islam Times - Turkish police detained at least 22 suspected members of the ISIL terrorist group, local media reported on Tuesday.

Turkish authorities issued arrest warrants for 19 suspected members of the group and detained 15 of them in operations based in the western province of Izmir, Xinhua reported, adding efforts to apprehend the other four suspects are ongoing.In a separate operation in the southern province of Mersin, the police detained seven other ISIL suspects.The seven suspects, who had previously been linked to armed activities, were allegedly involved in activities aligned with the ideology of the ISIL. They were actively recruiting people for conflict zones and facilitating the illegal border crossings of ISIL members.