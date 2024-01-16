0
Tuesday 16 January 2024 - 21:40

Several Zionist Forces Killed, Injured in Hezbollah Attack

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah said the missile attack on the Even Menachem settlement was carried out in support of the Palestinian people and Resistance in the Gaza Strip.

In this attack, a gathering of Israeli soldiers was targeted accurately and directly, resulting in the death and injury of several Zionist forces.

Simultaneously, Al-Manar correspondent in south Lebanon reported that the Zionist regime's military fighter jets conducted 14 air strikes, as well as artillery fire, on Wadi Salouki in southern Lebanon, saying that the attacks were the severest attacks on a single point since the beginning of the conflict on Lebanon's border with occupied Palestine.

Since the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation by the Palestinian Resistance groups, Hezbollah has carried out daily and heavy operations against the targets of the Zionist regime inside the Palestinian territory, to reduce the pressure on the Resistance in Gaza.
