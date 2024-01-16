EU Announces Sanctions on Hamas' Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar

Islam Times - The EU on Tuesday sanctioned Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas in Gaza, for his role in the Hamas successful al-Aqsa Storm operation.

The sanctions, effective immediately, freezes Sinwar's alleged funds and other financial assets in EU member states, and prohibits EU operators from making economic resources available to him, Anadolu Agency reported.Sinwar served 22 years in prison until he was released along with more than 1,000 other Palestinian prisoners in exchange for an Israeli soldier in 2011,.On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas launched a successful operation against Zionist Israeli regime in the occupied lands from the Gaza Strip, killing more than 14,00 Zionist soldiers and settlers taking more than 200 more to the besieged enclave as prisoners of war. The Zionist regime launched full aggression on Gaza soon after, martyring more than 24,000 civilians Gazans and injuring more than 60,000 more in its brutal campaign over the past 100 days.