Tuesday 16 January 2024 - 21:43

Saudi FM: Red Sea Attacks Linked with War in Gaza, Ceasefire Necessary

Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah said on Tuesday the attacks by Ansarullah in Yemen in the Red Sea “are connected to the war in Gaza,” urging an “immediate” ceasefire in the conflict, Arab media reported.

Speaking from Davos, he added, “We are incredibly concerned for regional security and freedom of navigation.”

“Priority needs to be de-escalation in Res Sea and the whole region,” he continued.

He remarked that it was heartening “to see the international community moving more in the direction of a ceasefire, but we need to do more.”

Moreover, he stressed that the “priority for Saudi Arabia is finding a path to de-escalation through ceasefire in Gaza.”
