0
Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 12:45

Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen

Story Code : 1109710
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
With the strikes, the US showed it is willing to deepen its military aggression on Yemen. Last week, the US and UK struck more than 60 targets in Yemen.
 
Ansarullah reiterated more than once that say they are attacking “Israeli”-linked ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza since the “Israeli” aggression started on 7 October.
 
On Tuesday, the Yemeni army announced responsibility for a missile strike on the Zografia, a Malta-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier. Greek media reported that the ship and its 24 crew members were sailing from Vietnam to the “Israeli” entity without cargo.
 
The revolutionary group, Yahya Sarea, said the Zografia was travelling to “occupied Palestine” and that the group would continue its attacks in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.
 
Saree further stated that “The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out an operation against the ship ‘Zogravia’, which was heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, with a number of suitable naval missiles, scoring a direct hit.”
 
“The targeting operation of the ship came after its crew refused to respond to the calls from our naval forces, as well as repeated fiery warning messages,” he added.
 
The Yemeni official reiterated that “The Yemeni armed forces will continue to carry out their military operations and implement the decision to prevent ‘Israeli’ navigation in the Arab and Red Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen's Blow to Zionist Regime’s Lifeline
16 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
16 January 2024
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
16 January 2024
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
16 January 2024
North Korea
North Korea's Kim Calls for South to Be Seen as 'Primary Foe', Warns of War
16 January 2024
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
16 January 2024
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
15 January 2024
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024