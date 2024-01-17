“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7

Islam Times - A Palestinian rights group says the “Israeli” military has abducted at least 5,980 Palestinians from the West Bank since early October, when the occupying regime launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Former prisoners who had endured years in the occupation’s jails were also among the detainees along with mothers who were held as hostages to pressure their wanted sons, it added.

The Palestinian group also noted that al-Khalil [Hebron] Governorate in the southern West Bank had the highest number of abductions with 1,300.

It further said that many of the abductees in al-Khalil [Hebron] were incarcerated under the so-called “administrative detention”, imprisonment without charge or trial.

A total of 30 families were targeted by the entity’s mass arrest campaign in al-Khalil, the latest of which was the Abu Jahisha family from the town of Idna, according to the report.

The occupying regime has also kidnapped the bodies of 18 al-Khalil [Hebron] martyrs.

“Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops have escalated raids on Palestinian towns as part of a sweeping campaign of arrests in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians have held protests in solidarity with Gaza.

At least 355 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 4,000 injured by IOF troops in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, according to the latest figures by the Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Health Ministry.

The “Israeli” entity waged the brutal aggression against Gaza after the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement carried out a historic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 24,285 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 61,154 others in Gaza.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in the besieged Palestinian territory, which is under “complete siege” by the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

In a report released on Tuesday, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said that the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s mass abduction campaign targeted all Palestinians, including women, children, the elderly, the wounded and the sick.