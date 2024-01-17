0
Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 12:48

“Israel” Martyrs at least 8 Palestinians in West Bank

Story Code : 1109713
“Israel” Martyrs at least 8 Palestinians in West Bank
Reports said that an “Israeli” drone targeted a group of youths in Al-Tammam neighborhood inside the camp, martyring a number of them and seriously wounding others.
 
The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that its crews transported the bodies of five slain Palestinians from inside the camp to the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm.
 
In parallel, the “Israeli” occupation forces prevented ambulances and the Palestinian Red Crescent from entering the camp to transport the injured from the targeted location.
 
The occupation forces surrounded the site of the bombing and foot patrols were deployed in its vicinity.
 
This comes as the “Israeli” occupation forces have continued their aggression against the city of Tulkarm and its camp since 4:30 in the morning, amid acts of vandalism and destruction of citizens’ property and infrastructure.
 
A large military force, accompanied by two military bulldozers, stormed the city at dawn from its western, northern and southern entrances.
 
Meanwhile, three other Palestinians were martyred in an “Israeli” drone strike targeting a vehicle near Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, according to local and security sources.
 
Sources said that an “Israeli” drone targeted a vehicle near the Barada Junction near Balata camp, completely burning it and resulting immediately in the killing of three men. “Israeli” forces prevented medical teams from reaching the place.
 
The three men were identified as Mohammad al-Qatawi, and siblings Saif al-Najmi and Yazan al-Najmi.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen's Blow to Zionist Regime’s Lifeline
16 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
16 January 2024
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
16 January 2024
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
16 January 2024
North Korea
North Korea's Kim Calls for South to Be Seen as 'Primary Foe', Warns of War
16 January 2024
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
16 January 2024
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
15 January 2024
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024