Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 12:50

Iranian Guards Clash with Terrorists at Pakistan Borders

Iranian Guards Clash with Terrorists at Pakistan Borders
the Iranian Border Guard Command informed an armed conflict and the destruction of the terrorist team that intended to enter the country for sabotage activities; It was reported by the border guards in the south-eastern borders of the country.
 
“Yesterday, a terrorist group that was planning to enter the country for destructive actions was prevented from entering the country through the vigilance of the border guards of the Jakigur border regiment in an armed conflict, exchange of heavy fire and fierce confrontation,” the Command said.
 
It further mentioned in its statement that “one terrorist was killed and two others were injured and fled the scene.”
 
The Command also said that a vehicle and significant amounts of weapons and ammunition, explosive devices from the terrorist team.
 
 
