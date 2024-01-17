Iranian Guards Clash with Terrorists at Pakistan Borders

Islam Times - The Iranian Border Guard Command has said that a team of terrorists was trying to infiltrate Iran's territories by crossing shared borders with Pakistan but they were confronted by border guards.

“Yesterday, a terrorist group that was planning to enter the country for destructive actions was prevented from entering the country through the vigilance of the border guards of the Jakigur border regiment in an armed conflict, exchange of heavy fire and fierce confrontation,” the Command said.

It further mentioned in its statement that “one terrorist was killed and two others were injured and fled the scene.”

The Command also said that a vehicle and significant amounts of weapons and ammunition, explosive devices from the terrorist team.

