Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 12:54

In Letter to UN, Iran Defends Anti-Terror Ops. Against Takfiri, “Israel”-Linked Targets

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, made the remarks in a letter addressed to the world body's Security Council on Tuesday.
 
The diplomat said the operations had been conducted in line with the Islamic Republic's "inherent right of self-defense under international law and the Charter of the United Nations."
 
"The operations were necessary and proportionate, precisely targeting bases of terrorist groups and fully respecting Iran's international obligations, especially international humanitarian law," he added.
 
"Iran reiterates its inherent rights, as recognized by international law, to safeguard its sovereignty, national security, and its citizens against any threats or attacks."
 
The letter, meanwhile, underscored Iran's "unwavering commitment" to fully respecting the national sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria.
 
A day earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG] had fired barrages of ballistic missiles against facilities belonging to the Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria.
 
The Wahhabi Daesh had claimed responsibility for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores of others at a memorial for Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on January 3.
 
In a simultaneous operation on Monday, the IRG had struck an intelligence unit used by anti-Iranian terrorist groups associated with the “Israeli” regime in Erbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdistan Region.
 
Separately on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the IRG strikes were part of "just punishment" against violators of Iran’s security after the deadly terrorist attacks in Kerman.
 
"The Islamic Republic has always supported peace, stability, and security in the region and respected other countries' sovereignty. Nonetheless, Tehran will not hesitate to exercise its legitimate and legal right to deter all sources of threats against its national security, defend its citizens, and punish the criminals,” said ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.
