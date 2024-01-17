0
Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 12:55

Iranian General: Erbil Concrete Fortress Laden with Spy Gear Demolished

Story Code : 1109719
Iranian General: Erbil Concrete Fortress Laden with Spy Gear Demolished
In remarks on Tuesday, Hajizadeh described the missile attacks against the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS” / “ISIL”] group and the Mossad center in Syria and Iraq as Iran’s natural response to a series of recent crimes, including the “Israeli” assassination of two IRG forces in Syria and the tragic January 3 terrorist attack in Kerman.
 
He said the missile attacks on Syria’s Idlib killed a large number of Takfiri terrorists and Daesh elements.
 
Pointing to the strike on Erbil, the commander said the IRG had detected a location in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which was a building with the facade of a villa, but the rubble after the attack reveled that it was a sturdy concrete fortress used for spying activities and commanding the special terrorist operations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen's Blow to Zionist Regime’s Lifeline
16 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
16 January 2024
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
16 January 2024
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
16 January 2024
North Korea
North Korea's Kim Calls for South to Be Seen as 'Primary Foe', Warns of War
16 January 2024
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
16 January 2024
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
15 January 2024
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024