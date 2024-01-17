UN Accuses “Israel” of Destroying Gaza’s Food System: Everyone is Hungry

Islam Times - United Nations human rights experts have warned that “every single person” in Gaza Strip is facing hunger amid “Israel’s” war and blockade against the besieged enclave, calling for sustained delivery of aid to prevent starvation.

They further added: “In addition, all children under five – 335,000 – are at high risk of severe malnutrition as the risk of famine conditions continues to increase, a whole generation is now in danger of suffering from stunting.”

The UN experts went on to say that “Israel” is destroying Gaza’s food system and using food as a weapon against Palestinians, noting that “It is unprecedented to make an entire civilian population go hungry this completely and quickly.”

“Gazans now make up 80 percent of all people facing famine or catastrophic hunger worldwide, marking an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the blockaded territory,” they stated

The UN experts further noted that they have raised the alarm over the risk of genocide several times, urging all governments to comply with their duty to prevent genocide.

“Not only is ‘Israel’ killing and causing irreparable harm against Palestinian civilians with its indiscriminate bombardments, it is also knowingly and intentionally imposing a high rate of disease, prolonged malnutrition, dehydration, and starvation by destroying civilian infrastructure,” they stressed, noting that “Aid needs to be delivered to Gazans immediately and without any hindrance to prevent starvation.”

They also emphasized that their alarm for the unfolding genocide does not only refer to the ongoing bombardment of Gaza but also concerns the slow suffering and death caused by “Israel’s” long-standing occupation and blockade.

“Currently every single person in Gaza is hungry, a quarter of the population are starving and struggling to find food and drinkable water, and famine is imminent. Pregnant women are not receiving adequate nutrition and healthcare, putting their lives at risk,” the UN experts said on Wednesday.