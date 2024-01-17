0
Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 13:00

US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy

Story Code : 1109723
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
Organized under the banner “Feds United for Peace” dozens of government employees observed a "Day of Mourning" marking 100 days of “Israel's” military aggression on Gaza. The organizers talked about the participation of “easily hundreds” from 25 federal agencies including the White House, the House of Representatives, the “National Security” Agency and the War Department.
 
The list of participating agencies, includes employees from agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration, the National Park Service, the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency.
 
The planned walkout is a manifestation of growing discontent among US officials over the Biden administration's refusal to call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.
 
Internal disagreements over the US administration's policy became public as the US increased weapons and ammunition support to “Israel” in its battle against Gaza. Criticisms were voiced through letters in the State Department's “dissent channel”, and even anonymous staffers from Biden's re-election campaign issued an open letter warning of potential voter consequences.
 
Feds United for Peace clarified that the initiative was not a strike but a "Day of Mourning" to provide space for mourning and healing. They asserted their right to freedom of expression, emphasizing that their views are personal and not reflective of their roles in serving the American people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen's Blow to Zionist Regime’s Lifeline
16 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
16 January 2024
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
16 January 2024
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
16 January 2024
North Korea
North Korea's Kim Calls for South to Be Seen as 'Primary Foe', Warns of War
16 January 2024
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
16 January 2024
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
15 January 2024
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024