0
Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 13:04

Iran: We Have No Restrictions in Defending National Interests

Story Code : 1109725
Iran: We Have No Restrictions in Defending National Interests
Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning, Ashtiani referred to the anti-terrorist operation carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] on Takfiri and Mossad positions in Iraq and Syria.
 
“We condemn terrorism all over the world. We condemn any kind of action that violates the rights of the Iranian people, we will definitely react and we will react strongly and we will not set any limits,” Ashtiani said, pointing out that “The Islamic Republic of Iran respects the rights, interests, and territorial integrity of all countries, especially its neighbors, but will not accept any mischief in its borders”.
 
He went on to say that Iran has different kinds of missiles in different ranges below 2000 km and will use them whenever it feels necessary. “These missiles have different ranges, warheads, and capabilities,” he emphasized.
 
“We are a missile power in the world. We have cruise and ballistic missiles and we are trying to improve the level of technology in the missile field,” the defense minister stressed, adding, “It doesn't matter to us, wherever they want to threaten the Islamic Republic of Iran, we will react and this reaction will definitely be proportionate, tough, and decisive.”
