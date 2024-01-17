0
Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 13:11

Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf

Story Code : 1109728
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Combat vessels and missile-launching warships of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and the Pakistan Navy took part in the drills, which were held off the coast of the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Tuesday.
 
The main goals of the naval drills were described as elevating the level of training interactions and exchanges, promoting military relations and implementing bilateral maritime agreements.
 
Young officers and cadets of Iranian and Pakistani navies employed a raft of naval tactics through their maneuvers and exercised communication and interaction through various telecommunication systems.
 
They also practiced the transmission and reception of messages during emergencies at sea.
 
Iran and Pakistan have stepped up military cooperation in recent years and have held a number of joint naval exercises.
 
Last June, senior military commanders from Iran and Pakistan weighed plans for cooperation between the navies and air forces of the two neighbors.
 
Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, who had traveled to Islamabad, held separate meetings with Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force Zaheer Ahmad Babar.
 
The Iranian Navy chief and his delegation were briefed on the Pakistani Navy’s professional activities in ensuring maritime security in the region, and the plans for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
 
The Iranian and Pakistani commanders also discussed plans to promote cooperation between the navies of the two neighboring countries in various sectors, including training courses and the exchange of delegations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen's Blow to Zionist Regime’s Lifeline
16 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
16 January 2024
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
16 January 2024
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
16 January 2024
North Korea
North Korea's Kim Calls for South to Be Seen as 'Primary Foe', Warns of War
16 January 2024
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
16 January 2024
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
15 January 2024
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024