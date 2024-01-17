Strikes on Pakistan Were Aimed at An Iranian Terrorist Group: FM

Islam Times - The retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Pakistani soil on Tuesday night have not harmed any Pakistani nationals, but have targeted the elements of an Iranian terrorist group, known as Jaish al-Adl, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

Speaking with CNN's Fareed Zakaria at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2024 in Switzerland’s Davos on Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister expounded on the missile and drone strikes that Iran launched against two key strongholds of the Jaish al-Adl (known in Iran as Jaish al-Dhulm) terrorist group inside Pakistan on Tuesday.He underlined that no Pakistani citizen has been targeted in the raid against the terrorists.The attack was aimed at the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, an Iranian group that has taken shelter in Pakistan, he added.Amirabdollahian described the strike as a retaliatory response to the operation that Jaish al-Adl terrorists carried out against a Police headquarters in Iran’s Rask that killed 11 Iranian forces on December 15, 2023.The foreign minister reaffirmed Iran’s respect for the sovereignty of Pakistan, but made it clear that the Islamic Republic won’t allow anyone to play with its security.