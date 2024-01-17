0
Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 21:41

Iran to Stage Air Defense War Game

Story Code : 1109828
Iran to Stage Air Defense War Game
The fifth edition of the specialized drill, codenamed Defenders of Velayat Skies 1402, will kick off within the next few days.

Elite units from the Army and the IRGC will participate in the war game.

In August 2023, Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said the top-notch homegrown radars and missile systems have helped Iran emerge as one of the world’s strongest air defense powers.

In remarks in 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the air defense base as a very crucial part of the Armed Forces that is at the frontline of confronting enemies of Iran.

The Leader also stressed the importance of accelerating the capabilities of the base and the Air Forces' staff.
