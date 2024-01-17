Bosnian Author Ends Contract with German Publisher over Stance on Gaza

Islam Times - A Bosnian author ended her contract with a German publishing house over its silence on the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Lana Bastasic announced the termination of her contract due to the publisher’s stance on the Israeli attacks on Gaza.In a post on Instagram Tuesday, Bastasic wrote that publisher S. Fischer Verlag remained silent in the face of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and she terminated her contract in protest.“Given the global political context we find ourselves in right now,” she explained on Instagram, “I feel that it is my moral and ethical duty to terminate my contracts with S. Fischer.”“Not only has my publisher failed to be vocal about the ongoing genocide happening in Gaza, but they have also kept quiet on the systemic and systematic censorship happening in Germany for the last two months.”Since 7 October Israel has been carrying out a genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza in which it has killed more than 24,400 Palestinians, about 70 percent of whom are children and women.