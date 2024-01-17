0
Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 22:53

Trump Leads Biden in Georgia, New Poll Shows

Story Code : 1109837
Trump Leads Biden in Georgia, New Poll Shows
Trump held a 45 percent to 37 percent lead over the incumbent Democrat among registered voters, according to the survey. The remaining respondents — nearly 20 percent — said they weren’t sure, wouldn’t vote in the race or planned to cast a ballot for another candidate. The survey did not name potential third party candidates, Politico reported.

About 62 percent of respondents had a negative view of Biden’s job performance, with a slim majority saying they “strongly disapprove” of the incumbent.

This is roughly in line with Biden’s low approval ratings, both nationally and in Georgia. He ended 2023 with a national job approval rating of 39 percent, according to a Gallup poll from December.

Biden narrowly won Georgia in 2020, the first time a Democratic presidential candidate carried the state since 1992. Trump tried to pressure Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find votes” in the state, and he and his allies falsely accused election workers of fraud. Two Georgia election workers won a defamation lawsuit against Trump ally Rudy Giuliani last month.

The survey was conducted before Trump notched a landslide victory in the Iowa caucus Monday night.

Trump won by a historic margin in Iowa, securing a majority in the state primary contest. His rivals for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, fell far behind with each receiving about 20 percent of the vote.

The poll was taken Jan. 3-11 and included 1,007 registered voters. There was a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.1 percentage points.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen's Blow to Zionist Regime’s Lifeline
16 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
16 January 2024
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
16 January 2024
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
16 January 2024
North Korea
North Korea's Kim Calls for South to Be Seen as 'Primary Foe', Warns of War
16 January 2024
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
16 January 2024
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
15 January 2024
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024